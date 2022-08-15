Gage County holds 25th annual Relay for Life

In a silence weighted by years of sadness, those at the Gage County Relay for Life remembered family members and friends who’ve stared down a cancer diagnosis.

The sound of hundreds of names rose from the silence—those written in ink and marker on the glowing paper bags near the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA playground.

The naming and lighting of the luminarias ended the night, the 25th of its kind in Gage County. In the past 25 years, the event has spurred donations of more than $1 million to cancer patients and research, Alisa Pesek, one of the event organizers, said.

“We crossed the million dollar threshold, I believe, two years ago,” Pesek said. “The money goes to a number of services for those diagnosed with cancer.”

Pesek said community members were invited to decorate white paper bags with names, pictures and kind words. She said they were encouraged to donate to the fundraiser, but nothing was required. The event also featured a bake sale and silent auction.

“This is a way to honor and remember friends and family members who’ve battled with cancer,” Pesek said.

Pesek said she took a leadership role in the Relay after her father died of prostate cancer. Who grandmother also died of liver cancer.

Justin Scheele, owner of Justin's Neighborhood Meats, shared his experience with breast cancer during the “Survivor Message” portion of the event.

“Last year around Thanksgiving time, I was lying in bed, getting ready to sleep,” Scheele said. “I placed my hands on my chest and felt a small bump on my right breast. I felt my other breast and didn’t feel anything.”

After Christmas, the lump still hadn’t change, so he went to get tests done.

“On January 6, my doctor called with the results of my biopsy,” he said. “I had breast cancer. What he said after that was a blur.”

Scheele went on to recount his struggle, the ups and downs of his treatments.

“For not being a pill-popper, I felt like a walking pharmacy,” he said.

But Scheele said he was determined to not let the cancer dominate his life. He went to his children’s sporting events, played music and worked. He said the close call helped him to better appreciate life.

“I was overwhelmed with the kindness of others,” he said. “It opened my eyes. I was showered with prayers, cards, gifts for my journey and money to help with food and gas. Out of the blue, I would get messages and telephone from people just checking in on me.”

Scheele encouraged people, especially men, to regularly check for cancer.

“If something doesn’t feel right or seem right, get it checked,” he said. “I’m glad I caught mine early, but sometimes men can be stubborn.”

Dozens of area residents participated in the event. Pesek said she hopes the Relay creates a sense of community.

“I hope this is a way people can celebrate and remember people who have or had cancer,” she said. “They need to know they’re not alone. I think anytime you lose a family member, you have a little bit of time when you feel you’re all alone, that no one understands what you’re going through. But everyone who’s here maybe understands what you’ve gone through. There is somebody here you can relate to.”