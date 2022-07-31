Gage County Horse Show challenges riders

Competitors in the Gage County Fair 4-H and FFA Horse Show come with a variety of experience.

Some are 8-years-old and newly minted horse riders. Their motions are earnest but choppy at times.

Others, like Emerson Schultis, have been at it for more than a decade now.

"When I was little, my babysitter had horses, and she gave me a ride on one of them," Schultis, who has been in 4-H for 11 years, said. "And from that day on, I absolutely loved horses. I begged and begged my parents, so we got our first two horses when I was 5."

The Horse Show's judge and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Equestrian Team Coach Lori Jaixen started early, too.

"I grew up with horses my whole life," Jaixen said. "I rode and showed horses and trained horses. Horses have been my whole life I guess."

Regardless of experience, the three day show challenged every rider in new ways. Schultis said each competition pushes her to better herself.

"I love doing it," she said. "It's nice to practice really, really hard and then have the accomplishments at the end.... I would say I practice about every day."

For Jaixen, who offered feedback to the Gage County riders from Thursday to Saturday, the event is about much more than learning to ride and show horses.

"It's priceless," she said. "The hardware is secondary. It teaches you so much about life. Things don't always go the way we planned. This teaches the students to think on their feet... It's important to prepare for events like this. How you prepare for challenges, how you handle failure, will shape your life."

On Friday, the Horse Show featured a number of events, including Showmanship, Halter, Hunter Under Saddle, Hunt Seat Equitation, Walk-Trot, Western Pleasure and Western Horsemanship.

Saturday saw students compete in Trail, Reining, Western Riding and Ranch Horse Riding.

Crowds of parents and spectators roamed in and out of the Horse Arena seating areas throughout the show.

Jaixen said the event brought families and communities together.

"It takes a village to get a child into the show pin," she said.