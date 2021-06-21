Gage County hosts dairy show invitational

The Gage County Invitational Dairy Show was held Saturday at the fairgrounds, where youth competitors showed approximately 60 head of calves and cows.

Dennis Traeger, of Fairbury, served as the Judge for showmanship and the dairy show. Traeger has been judging dairy shows for several years. He retired from milking his own cows in 2010. He has served as a 4-H Leader in the past and has served on the Jefferson County Fair Board for 41 years.

“We had a lot of very high quality animals at the show today," he said. "All the animals were clean and well groomed. The kids worked hard and were all friendly and cooperative.

“We had a good representation of Guernsey, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn, Brown Swiss and mostly Holsteins."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katelyn Klipp, of Hanover, earned Senior Grand Champion Showman with Jacob Klipp, of Hanover, being the Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

Sidney Engelman, of Diller, earned Intermediate Grand Showman and Talelyn Lang, of Beatrice, was awarded the Intermediate Reserve Champion.

Kade Herfel, of Filley, was named the Junior Grand Champion Showman and Kollyns Hohensee, of Beatrice, earned the Junior Reserve Champion.