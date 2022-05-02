Gage County hosts livestock showdown

Approximately 66 exhibitors showed at the first annual Gage County Livestock Showdown on Sunday morning. Youth from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming exhibited beef, sheep and goats.

The event was sponsored by the Gage County Ag Society, Triple S Cattle of Diller, Trauernicht Simmetal of Wymore, and the Gage County 4-H Council.

“There was a spring show in Gage County a number of years and it had been suggested that we revive that event. It’s a great event for youth to practice their skills in showing before the fair and I think people appreciate the opportunity,” said Jacie Milius, Gage County Associate Extension Educator.

Bailey Hinrichs judged the beef show. Hinrichs grew up in Adams County 4-H and attended the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. She has a degree in livestock production and agriculture business. Hinrichs was a member of an award winning livestock judging team and coached also.

Hinrichs returned to her family farm south of Hastings and also works as a crop adjustor.

She has been judging at county fairs for the last five years.

“Certainly the quality was good and the kids were doing pretty well for being this early in the year,” said Hinrichs. “I find it really rewarding to work with the youth and see the passion for agriculture. We definitely need to see that for continued economic success in agriculture."

Calvin DeVries judged the sheep and goat show.

“I was ultra-impressed with the depth and quality we saw during our sheep and goat show,” said DeVries.

“It is very revealing that the youth that participated today are spending a lot of time with the animals even with the early show,” said DeVries.

DeVries grew up in Fairfield, Nebraska. He is an Adams County 4-H Alumni and competed with the livestock judging team at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He is a 4-H Extension Assistant with Lancaster County and is involved with the livestock program.

Milius said she hopes to do the show again next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0