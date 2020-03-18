Gage County issues emergency proclamation

Gage County officials issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to grow.
Issuing an emergency declaration will open the county up to additional resources, according to Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand.
“It gives us the opportunity to take all the appropriate emergency management actions necessary,” Wiegand said, “should we have to bring in resources of any sort that are available through Nebraska Emergency Management, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) financing some of things that can be paid for such as the measures we’re doing now for ambulances and extra PPE. We can start to begin that process.”
The proclamation allows the county to “take all appropriate emergency management actions necessary to forestall or mitigate the imminent and existing danger to public health and safety, and take all appropriate emergency actions and exercise all authority and permissible actions as permitted.”
You have free articles remaining.
The county’s emergency proclamation follows a national emergency declared by President Donald Trump and a statewide emergency declared by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“It’s common through the flood process or any kind of weather event that’s caused a reason to mitigate,” Wiegand said. “It allows you to do things such as have board meetings and not having to follow the exact protocol when you have an emergency declaration in place.”
Ricketts announced earlier this week that public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ricketts said businesses can stay open and the crowd limit does not include grocery stores.
Child care centers are included in the 10-person limit. And so are weddings and funerals.