Gage County issues emergency proclamation

Gage County officials issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to grow.

Issuing an emergency declaration will open the county up to additional resources, according to Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand.

“It gives us the opportunity to take all the appropriate emergency management actions necessary,” Wiegand said, “should we have to bring in resources of any sort that are available through Nebraska Emergency Management, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) financing some of things that can be paid for such as the measures we’re doing now for ambulances and extra PPE. We can start to begin that process.”

The proclamation allows the county to “take all appropriate emergency management actions necessary to forestall or mitigate the imminent and existing danger to public health and safety, and take all appropriate emergency actions and exercise all authority and permissible actions as permitted.”

The county’s emergency proclamation follows a national emergency declared by President Donald Trump and a statewide emergency declared by Gov. Pete Ricketts.