Gage County judge retiring after 40 years

On a lighter note, Timm added another dramatic shift with criminal cases has been a significant reduction in check violations.

“One of the big things we used to have a lot of was insufficient fund checks,” he said. “We don’t get any of those now, because who writes checks anymore? Misdemeanor check cases were probably one of the most prolific kinds of cases we had.”

In addition to the criminal docket, county court sees a variety of other cases, from probate to juvenile issues, which Timm said are often the most difficult.

“What typically happens is the police will go in and arrest the parents, well what are you going to do with the kids?” he said. “The kids go into foster care and it’s kind of a fine line for the court and county attorneys because on the criminal side, you’re supposed to punish people for breaking the law. On the juvenile side, you’re supposed to get the child back with his parents. It’s really a big rehabilitative effort.

“You’re not going to be able to get the child back if the parents are in jail. One of the things that’s a practical matter we look at is do you want to punish this person, or see if we can get the kids back in the home? In most, but certainly not all, cases the kids are better off getting back in the family.”