Gage County judge retiring after 40 years

A lot has changed in Gage County Court over the last four decades.
The courtroom has moved from the second floor of the courthouse to its current home on the third floor. Renovations have taken place. Security has been added.
But through all the changes one constant for more than 40 years has been the man behind the bench, Judge Steven Timm.
Timm began his role as the Gage County Court judge on April 1, 1980. He’s currently the longest serving judge in the state of Nebraska, though that’s about to change. Timm announced he will be retiring at the end of this month, ending a lengthy career with the Nebraska Judicial Branch.
“Obviously, it’s a very good job,” Timm said. “I’ve enjoyed doing it. You have a lot of independence and still quite a bit of security.”
Timm graduated from law school in 1975 and was a private practice attorney in Lexington for a short time before taking a position with the Gage County Attorney’s Office. He was a deputy county attorney for two years, was elected as county attorney in 1978 and appointed as county judge of the first judicial district in 1980.
The job has changed over the years. Computers have replaced rows of books, and much of the case work is now done online rather than on paper.
One of the biggest improvements, Timm said, has been the courthouse renovation project and addition of security provided by Gage County deputies. When Timm started, court was held in what is now the County Board of Supervisors meeting room, a less than ideal location.
“Basically if I was expecting trouble I’d call a deputy to come over,” he said. “The way the courtroom was configured, if there was trouble I could either jump out the window or fight my way through the crowd. There weren’t any back or side doors. The renovation was a huge improvement. There was absolutely no down side to that.
“Except for maybe the federal court in Omaha, we probably have the best courtrooms in the state. We have lovely courtrooms and it’s a real pleasure to work in a courtroom like that.”
The first step in replacing Timm will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether or not, based on judicial workload statistics, his retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the county court bench of the district. From there, Timm estimated it could be February before a replacement is announced.
Timm said the number of cases has stayed steady over the years, but the types of cases have definitely shifted.
“We have a lot more drug cases than we had,” he said. “It used to be when I was first appointed, the most prevalent felony case was burglary. Now, obviously, it’s the drug cases that predominate this court and the district court.”
On a lighter note, Timm added another dramatic shift with criminal cases has been a significant reduction in check violations.
“One of the big things we used to have a lot of was insufficient fund checks,” he said. “We don’t get any of those now, because who writes checks anymore? Misdemeanor check cases were probably one of the most prolific kinds of cases we had.”
In addition to the criminal docket, county court sees a variety of other cases, from probate to juvenile issues, which Timm said are often the most difficult.
“What typically happens is the police will go in and arrest the parents, well what are you going to do with the kids?” he said. “The kids go into foster care and it’s kind of a fine line for the court and county attorneys because on the criminal side, you’re supposed to punish people for breaking the law. On the juvenile side, you’re supposed to get the child back with his parents. It’s really a big rehabilitative effort.
“You’re not going to be able to get the child back if the parents are in jail. One of the things that’s a practical matter we look at is do you want to punish this person, or see if we can get the kids back in the home? In most, but certainly not all, cases the kids are better off getting back in the family.”
While juvenile cases are some of the most difficult, adoptions are some of the most enjoyable for Timm.
“That’s one of those things that you do and pretty much everybody leaves the courtroom happy, which isn’t always the case,” he said. “With a lot of things there’s a winner and a loser.”
Not everyone leaves court in a good mood. Some leave in handcuffs. But reflecting on his 40-year career, Timm hopes they all felt listened to.
“You’re keeping things moving and try and still be polite to everyone, certainly fair to everyone,” he said. “You try and make people feel that they have your attention. To me, something may not be a big deal, but to them it is. First offense DUIs, I get half a dozen of those pretty much every Tuesday. It’s not a big deal to me. You have to remember that even though it’s something you see several times a day, for that particular person it’s the most important thing of their day.”
