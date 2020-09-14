Gage County law enforcement attends funeral for Lincoln officer

Hanson added that Behrens and Ernst both previously worked for the Lincoln Police Department and knew Herrera.

The three deputies helped control traffic near the arena, and Hanson said hundreds in law enforcement attended.

But it was the civilian presence that he found especially striking.

“All those people stood out there for a long time,” he said. “That was very touching, watching the little kids wave their flags. They may not understand what there for, but it puts a positive impression on them that this is what do for fallen officers in the community.”

Those in attendance were there to honor officer Herrera, but citizens around the city did what they could to recognize all members of law enforcement. For the group of Beatrice Police officers, that came in the form of a gift while eating lunch at Famous Dave’s following the funeral.

Murphy said the officers were approached by the manager, who gave them items donated by diners at the restaurant that included $150 in gift cards and $120 cash.