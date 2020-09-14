Gage County law enforcement attends funeral for Lincoln officer

Police officers from Nebraska and beyond gathered in Lincoln Saturday to recognize fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who was killed while serving a warrant last week.
Among those who made the trip were groups from Beatrice who wanted to pay their respects.
Five members of the Beatrice Police Department – Capt. Gerald Lamkin, Lt. Jay Murphy, Investigator Erin Byrne, officer Zac Lauenstein and officer Natasha Nesbitt – joined the sea of law enforcement officers Saturday to honor a fellow officer killed in the line of duty.
Herrera died last Monday of injuries from a gunshot wound sustained while helping to serve an arrest warrant on Aug. 26. He was honored with a procession that stretched for several blocks both before and after the funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We wanted to show our support to the family and our brother and sister officers,” Murphy said. “It’s really heartfelt to see all the different officers from the different locations and out of state, just to see how many people showed up.”
From the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, investigator Tim Hanson, investigator Matt Ernst and deputy Spencer Behrens attended the service.
“It was one of those things where you want to honor the officer for his service and pay respect to his family, the Lincoln Police Department and the people of Lincoln… We didn’t know most of the officers that we saw there, but everybody was brotherhood and sisterhood that day. There’s nothing you can do for that family that’s going to replace him, but hopefully the paying respects to him is something they’ll remember.”
Hanson added that Behrens and Ernst both previously worked for the Lincoln Police Department and knew Herrera.
The three deputies helped control traffic near the arena, and Hanson said hundreds in law enforcement attended.
But it was the civilian presence that he found especially striking.
“All those people stood out there for a long time,” he said. “That was very touching, watching the little kids wave their flags. They may not understand what there for, but it puts a positive impression on them that this is what do for fallen officers in the community.”
Those in attendance were there to honor officer Herrera, but citizens around the city did what they could to recognize all members of law enforcement. For the group of Beatrice Police officers, that came in the form of a gift while eating lunch at Famous Dave’s following the funeral.
Murphy said the officers were approached by the manager, who gave them items donated by diners at the restaurant that included $150 in gift cards and $120 cash.
“The thing that really got me was that there was one person who came up to the table, shook our hand and thanked for what we do, but no one else really looked as us or anything while we were in the restaurant,” Murphy said. “It was really surprising they collected all this stuff because it was like no one even knew we were there, but apparently they did.”
On the gift cards were notes of support and appreciation, and Murphy said they were taken to the police department to be shared.
It’s been a difficult time for law enforcement since the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota while he was being arrested sparked protests across the nation and calls for police reform.
Murphy said the show of support Saturday was a reminder to police that what they do matters.
“It was really overwhelming,” he said. “It gives me faith, especially these days with everything going on. There are people out there who support us. It makes us feel a lot better about what we do.”
