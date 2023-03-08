Gage County Board members have frequently referred to the Beatrice 6 judgment as a “cloud of doom” hanging over the county.

Those clouds are now parting, as the board on Wednesday approved its final payments in the $28.1 million judgment awarded to six people wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder in downtown Beatrice.

Officials previously estimated the final payment, which was for just over $2 million, would be made in May, but was it was approved during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

“A little over four years ago we kind of started moving forward with this,” said Board Chairman Erich Tiemann. “The board came up with a plan they wanted to move forward with and we’ve stayed on that course the entire time to maintain what we have, take care of infrastructure, maintain operations and pay for this as quickly as possible. We were going to be somewhere around eight years, we hoped. That could’ve been a little quicker, it could have taken longer. There were times we wondered if this was going to be 10 years.”

The judgment was able to be paid in four years thanks to additional funding sources that included a sales tax, funds from the state and an insurance payout.

“I’m not sure if we should be celebrating or crying right now,” board member Gary Lytle said. “It’s definitely good to put this behind us. Once we hit the pay for the judgment period, I think this team has pulled together and done about as good as could have been expected.”

Tiemann said that including attorney fees, Gage County spent a total of $30.7 million.

Sales tax revenue and funds from the state were both the result of bills introduced by District 30 Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams.

“There were two payments of $2 million, a total of $4 million from the state from one piece of legislation,” Tiemann said. “Another piece of legislation allowed for a countywide sales tax. There were stipulations on that and rules so this did not become a forever sales tax, and the board only wanted it if it was specific for this circumstance. That was lifted on Jan. 1, 2023. That sales tax ended up raising $5.857 million.”

The half-cent sales tax went into effect at the start of 2020 and expired at the end of 2022. Dorn was chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors before being elected to the legislature.

“I just think that's tremendous news, welcome news not only for the people of Gage County, but for the Helen Wilson family and the Beatrice 6,” Dorn said. “I think it’s indeed something that’s great to get to this point where we can hopefully close this chapter and put this all behind us.

“I’m very happy and want to thank the people up here in the legislature that helped pass the sales tax bill that helped get the amount of funding we needed and the one where the state contributed $4 million, because it probably took a year to two years off paying higher property taxes that we now don't have to do. It’s great that next year people won’t have to see that in their property tax statement.”

The board voted in September 2018 to raise property taxes to the legal limit to raise money to pay members of the Beatrice 6.

It raised the levy to the maximum allowable 50 cents in anticipation of the judgment. For taxpayers, that has amounted to $120 annually on property valued at $100,000. The levy was lowered by about 5 cents when the current budget was approved in anticipation of the judgment being paid.

Gage County also benefited from a 2020 settlement with insurance carriers that provided $6 million for the judgment.

After the judgment was awarded, Gage County filed lawsuits against Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) and Employers Mutual Casualty (EMC) insurance companies, which both argued they were not obligated to provide coverage.

Per the settlement, EMC paid $3.9 million, NIRMA paid $1.98 million and $95,000 was paid by four excess insurance companies.

The county was ordered to pay the judgment after losing the federal civil rights case filed by Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, James Dean, Thomas Winslow, Kathleen Gonzalez and Debra Shelden in 2009.

Following a 1989 cold case investigation into the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment four years earlier, the six were convicted and spent a combined 75 years in prison.

DNA evidence later pointed to a seventh person — Bruce Allen Smith, who died in 1992 — as the actual perpetrator.

They were exonerated in 2008, and the next year, sued Gage County for the reckless investigation that landed them in prison.

After two mistrials, a federal jury found enough evidence that then-deputy Burdette Searcey and then-reserve deputy Wayne Price had violated the six's rights, awarding them a combined $28.1 million.