Gage County man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

A Gage County man was arrested for failing to meet registration requirements as a sex offender.

On Monday at approximately 8:11 a.m. an investigator and a deputy from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Craig A. Dorn, a registered sex offender from rural Beatrice, for failure to verify his information with the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

Dorn was required to come to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office during April 2022 and verify his information on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, but failed to do so.

He was arrested in the lobby of the Gage County Sheriff’s Office by a uniformed deputy and an investigator. He was then taken to the Gage County Detention Center and booked into jail on the felony county of a violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act.

