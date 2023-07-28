Shaun Kracke has been volunteering to livestream all the livestock shows in the main barn at the Gage County fair for around four years.

“I had emailed Diode and told them if I they would hook up the internet, I would set up cameras,” he said. “So many times the grandparents want to see their grandkids show, but like this year with the heat it’s just safer for their health to stay at home.”

Kracke said people seem to like it.

“I’ve improved on some of the equipment over the years, but I don’t have the time, money or resources to do much more," he said. "This is pretty much full time for this week.”

There are two cameras in the building, on the southeast corner of the show ring and middle of the north side.

Kracke works at Century Electric in Lincoln as a project manager and takes off a week of vacation over the fair to volunteer.

Kracke lives between Cortland and Firth, but he grew up near Clatonia in a 4-H family.

Gage County Ag Society member Lisa Wiegand said Kracke grew up in a 4-H family.

“He truly grew up in a Gage County 4-H family and he does this out of the goodness of his heart to give back to 4-H,” she said. “What’s amazing is how technology has advanced and we look at the fair through a new set of eyes. You used to have to come to the fair to experience it, but now especially this year in the heat, we have another opportunity to allow people from further away to see what is happening. That’s been a huge asset to us.”

Wiegand noted that they receive many thank you messages from family who wouldn’t be able to see the show if it were not for the livestream.