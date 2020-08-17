Gage County man receives Quilt of Valor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Quilt of Valor was presented to Maurice "Boots" Parks on Aug. 12 at his home. It was presented by American Legion Auxiliary president, Loree Dienstbier. Before the quilt was presented, Loree told about the history of Quilts of Valor. These quilts are to be used and wrapped around Veterans for comfort.

Parks served in the US army. He enlisted April 14, 1944.

He is a World War II Veteran. He was honorably discharged Feb. 16, 1946.

Parks served in the Pacific Theatre in the Philippines and Japan under General MacArthur. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippinne Ribbon with one Bronze Star, and the Good conduct Medal.

Parks was unaware of the presentation and when he was asked what he thought, he said he was flabbergasted. He shared that he was married shortly before he left for the Army and his wife had their first child when he was gone. When he got home she was afraid of him.

Parks' son, Ron and wife Connie and granddaughter, Trish Dezort were present. The American Legion Riders formed a flag line and after the presentation saluted Boots and everyone thanked him for his service.

