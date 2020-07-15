Gage County men receive Quilts of Valor

Two Gage County residents were awarded Quilts of Valor this week to recognize their years of military service.
Staff Sargeant Devin Lovgren was awarded a Quilt of Valor at the Gage County Fashion Show on Monday evening.
Lovgren joined the Nebraska National Guard on Feb. 26, 2006 and has served as a Flight Operations Specialist, Brigade Religious Affairs NCOIC (Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge), State Religious Affairs NCOIC, Training NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer), Supply specialist, and Human Resources specialist.
He has two Army Commendation Medals and three Army Achievement Medals.
The first Army Commendation medal is for serving as the 92nd Troop Command Religious Affairs NCO for the largest brigade in the Nebraska Army National Guard and establishing doctrine and standard procedures to better take care of the soldier’s religious, physical, and emotional needs.
The next Army Commendation Medal is for serving as the 67th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade Religious Affairs NCO in Iraq from July 2010 to June 2011 and travelling 6000 miles in 11 months, visiting 28 bases, and providing religious services for over 25,000 soldiers, sailors, airman, marines, and DOD personnel.
Lovgren has been awarded the Aviation Badge, Recruiter Badge, and Instructor Badge.
Lovgren is currently serving as a non-commissioned officer in recruiting and retention at the Beatrice Army National Guard Armory.
Lovgren said he was honored to be the recipient of the quilt and said he and his children would use it regularly.
Also receiving a Quilt of Valor was Edwin Schnider, who was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Saturday during a special ceremony at his residence at the Homestead House.
Schnider served in the United States Army from 1952-1954.
“I was on a boat to Europe when we heard that the Korean War had ended,” said Schnider. “We were in Europe in case there were any problems with Russia.”
Schnider has lived and farmed near Plymouth his entire life.
“I don’t know how many years I farmed. I never counted,” said Schnider. “No one can come in to the Homestead House because of the virus, but I got this nice quilt.”
The quilt was donated by the Freedom Quilters of Nebraska and Quilt Stitches in Beatrice.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 when Catherine Roberts had a dream of a soldier. Her son was deployed in Iraq at the time.
The mission of Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Approximately, 252, 370 quilts have been awarded to date throughout the United States.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.