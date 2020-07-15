Gage County men receive Quilts of Valor

Lovgren is currently serving as a non-commissioned officer in recruiting and retention at the Beatrice Army National Guard Armory.

Lovgren said he was honored to be the recipient of the quilt and said he and his children would use it regularly.

Also receiving a Quilt of Valor was Edwin Schnider, who was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Saturday during a special ceremony at his residence at the Homestead House.

Schnider served in the United States Army from 1952-1954.

“I was on a boat to Europe when we heard that the Korean War had ended,” said Schnider. “We were in Europe in case there were any problems with Russia.”

Schnider has lived and farmed near Plymouth his entire life.

“I don’t know how many years I farmed. I never counted,” said Schnider. “No one can come in to the Homestead House because of the virus, but I got this nice quilt.”

The quilt was donated by the Freedom Quilters of Nebraska and Quilt Stitches in Beatrice.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 when Catherine Roberts had a dream of a soldier. Her son was deployed in Iraq at the time.

The mission of Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Approximately, 252, 370 quilts have been awarded to date throughout the United States.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0