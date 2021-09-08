Gage County moves forward with tougher wind regulations

Wind energy regulations will likely be more stringent in Gage County as the Board of Supervisors works through a series of changes to its policies.

Following multiple public hearings by both the County Board of Supervisors and Planning and Zoning Commission, the board took action on several changes to the regulations during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The board went through each of the proposed changes to the 23 page document during the more than five-hour board meeting Wednesday morning.

All changes voted on by the board are to a proposed document, which will be voted on at a future meeting to gain final approval.

While discussions regarding changes to the amendments date back around two years, board member Emily Haxby presented several additional changes for discussion Wednesday morning that members saw for the first time.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann suggested the board move forward with reviewing the regulations, even though planning and zoning officials hadn’t seen many of the proposed changes.

“You could pull something out of the sky that you want in this because you think it’s really important,” he said. “Planning and Zoning has given us a template, that’s it. From that point we, work from there.”