Gage County murder trial postponed

The trial of a Beatrice man charged with second-degree murder has been postponed until December.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner granted the request for a continuance by Brandon J. Long, the defendant in the case. The trial was initially set to begin Sept. 27 and last up to five days.

The trial is now set to start Dec. 6.

Long, of Beatrice, faces charges of second-degree murder, a class 1B felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C felony following the Dec. 30 shooting death of Alex Rader, also of Beatrice.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of North 12th Street at around 11:45 p.m., where police found Rader had been shot in the torso one time with a 9mm handgun.

He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital and died a short time later.

The shooting occurred after Long heard someone outside his residence. Long's girlfriend and a 2 year old were inside the residence at the time.

