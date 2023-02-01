Gage County Museum opens new exhibits

The Gage County Museum reopened to the public recently after almost a month of reorganizing and adding exhibits.

Executive Director Cassandra Dean said a month was not enough time to do everything that needed to be done and she is continuing to work on finalizing some of the display boards.

“The first thing we had to do was make it accessible,” she said. “We’ve widened the pathways in the exhibit to make it easier for someone in a wheelchair to get through.”

Dean said the needed space made a difference in the layout of the exhibits.

On the east wall there will be a desk that belonged to Benjamin Norris who was the youngest mayor of Wymore. The desk is being delivered from Colorado later in the week.

Wall displays will recognize politicians and veterans with ties to Gage County. The exhibits will be changed out on occasion.

Also included on the east side of the room will be Hollywood, musicians and writers.

“It’s a hall of fame,” she said. “We want to showcase the variety in Gage County.”

A piano from the first Paddock Hotel is on display. It was sold to Frank Hobbs, a pioneer of Beatrice, prior to the fire. The family donated it to the museum.

In the center are exhibits from agriculture, early grocery stores and entrepreneurs in and around Beatrice. At the end of the row is a display on early law enforcement with a photo of the first jail in Gage County which was built on the corner of Seventh and Lincoln Streets.

World War II photos and information are also included.

A display of early historical homes and architecture in Gage County includes photos of the earliest homes.

“There is a letter from the House Beautiful Magazine to the Kilpatrick family on how to decorate their home.”

A section of the exhibit is focusing on the Kilpatrick’s and their involvement with the railroad.

“They had their own train,” she said.

Additional displays focus on the Beatrice streetcars and the airport.

KWBE is featured in the exhibit in addition to a listing of several newspapers that were printed in Gage County.

“I was surprised at how many of the papers were operating at the same time.”

More exhibits on education and a hands-on children exhibit will be added on the west side of the hall.

“There is more work to be done on some of the exhibits and we are receiving more donations."

The winter hours at the museum are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.