Gage County offices adapt as courthouse reopens

Tiemann added the public should be aware that the courthouse hours have been adjusted to allow for adequate cleaning.

“The hours have changed a little bit to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” he said. “The important thing is I think we need to start getting back into the swing of things and getting back to work.”

County officials are asking the public to continue doing business by phone, email or mail if they can to avoid courthouse traffic, especially if people have questions when property valuations are sent out.

Tiemann added the public has been patient and cooperative with the restrictions that had limited in-person business at the courthouse. Since March, a deputy was stationed at one door to allow in people who had an appointment, or to help them contact the office they needed.

While it’s not exactly business as usual, Tiemann said reopening the courthouse is a positive step toward getting things back to normal.

“The virus isn’t going to go away this week, month, or year,” he said “We need to adapt to that and conduct business with some more precautions. There’s differing opinions. I’m more aggressive in wanting to get things moving and others are more cautious and nervous about that. There have been good discussions and we’re lucky to live in the virtual age where things can be done online over the phone or through the mail.”

