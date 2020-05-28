Gage County offices adapt as courthouse reopens

Gage County offices are working to resume business as usual, or something close to it, following the courthouse being reopened to the public.
The Gage County Board of Supervisors approved unlocking the courthouse’s doors following its last meeting on May 20. The building had been closed to the public since March 25 as county officials followed Centers for Disease Control guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said this week the reopening has been a welcome change toward resuming county business, though many offices are still limiting in-person services, despite the courthouse doors being unlocked.
“I checked with the offices on Friday and things seemed to be going pretty good,” he said. “People are still doing stuff over the phone, online and by mail and will continue to do that. The treasurer is doing new titles and the assessor and register of deeds are by appointment.”
Tiemann added that the county court and county attorney offices are operating as usual, while the district court has been working to keep in-person court appearances to a minimum.
The DMV on the first floor of the courthouse has not reopened as of this week, Tiemann said.
All courthouse workers have access to wear masks, and guests to the courthouse are asked, but not required to wear masks.
Tiemann added the public should be aware that the courthouse hours have been adjusted to allow for adequate cleaning.
“The hours have changed a little bit to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” he said. “The important thing is I think we need to start getting back into the swing of things and getting back to work.”
County officials are asking the public to continue doing business by phone, email or mail if they can to avoid courthouse traffic, especially if people have questions when property valuations are sent out.
Tiemann added the public has been patient and cooperative with the restrictions that had limited in-person business at the courthouse. Since March, a deputy was stationed at one door to allow in people who had an appointment, or to help them contact the office they needed.
While it’s not exactly business as usual, Tiemann said reopening the courthouse is a positive step toward getting things back to normal.
“The virus isn’t going to go away this week, month, or year,” he said “We need to adapt to that and conduct business with some more precautions. There’s differing opinions. I’m more aggressive in wanting to get things moving and others are more cautious and nervous about that. There have been good discussions and we’re lucky to live in the virtual age where things can be done online over the phone or through the mail.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.