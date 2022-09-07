Gage County officials approve budget for fiscal year

The Gage County Board of Supervisors passed its annual budget Wednesday morning for the fiscal year, with some notable decreases that will be passed on to taxpayers.

Much of the decrease follows an announcement two weeks ago that Gage County officials anticipate making the final payment in a $28.1 million judgment awarded to the so-called Beatrice 6.

The board voted in September 2018 to raise property taxes to the legal limit to raise money to pay members of the Beatrice 6.

It raised the levy to the maximum allowable 50 cents in anticipation of the judgment. For taxpayers, that has amounted to $120 annually on property valued at $100,000.

The county’s levy will be set at 34.16 cents under the approved budget, and County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the overall operating budget will decrease by 4.61%

The levy is being lowered with the new budget, and the county is also dropping an additional half-cent countywide sales tax that was put in place to raise money for the judgment.

“The most exciting part of this budget is we are looking at the elimination of the half cent sales tax Jan. 1,” Tiemann said. “That’s a big deal. We brought the sales tax on and none of us liked it, but it was a means to an end. That sales tax worked as it was supposed to. We implemented it, used it for a short period of time and we’ve already notified the Department of Revenue that we are taking that off.”

The half-cent sales tax was approved nearly three years ago and went into effect at the start of 2020. The additional sales tax has raised $4.7 million to date for the judgment,

Two payments are made each year toward the judgment. The next is scheduled for September and the judgment should be fully paid following the next payment in May.

Board members initially estimated it would take around nine years to pay off the judgment, though the number was significantly reduced thanks to the sales tax revenue, a nearly $6 million settlement with the county’s insurance carriers regarding the case and a bill approved by the legislature in 2021.

Introduced by District 30 Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, that bill provides $4 million in state funds over two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill applies to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but was driven by the Beatrice 6 case.

Dorn also spearheaded the sales tax bill that is now being removed.

The county was ordered to pay the judgment after losing the federal civil rights case filed by Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, James Dean, Thomas Winslow, Kathleen Gonzalez and Debra Shelden in 2009.

Following a 1989 cold case investigation into the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment four years earlier, the six were convicted and spent a combined 75 years in prison.

DNA evidence later pointed to a seventh person — Bruce Allen Smith, who died in 1992 — as the actual perpetrator.

They were exonerated in 2008, and the next year, sued Gage County for the reckless investigation that landed them in prison.

After two mistrials, a federal jury found enough evidence that then-deputy Burdette Searcey and then-reserve deputy Wayne Price had violated the six's rights, awarding them a combined $28.1 million.