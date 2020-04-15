Gage County officials ask for cooperation with social distancing

Infectious disease experts project that the COVID-19 outbreak will be at or near its peak in Nebraska by the end of April. For the next three weeks, Governor Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to avoid non-essential errands and to limit social gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

A statewide Directed Health Measure orders certain businesses where six feet of social distance cannot be maintained to close through April 30, and prohibits organized group sports through May 31.

Daake is asking local residents to take seriously the governor’s proclamation announcing April 10-30 as “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy in Nebraska,” and to follow the governor’s six rules to keep Nebraska healthy.

The Governor’s Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.

2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.