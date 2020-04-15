Gage County officials ask for cooperation with social distancing

It’s not time to relax social distancing efforts. That’s the message from Beatrice Unified Commander Brian Daake, who hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Gage County.
Beatrice Unified Command is continuing to monitor the pandemic, Daake said, and learned from Public Health Solutions on Monday that the five-county district health department is actively monitoring 50 individuals.
“We have to hang in there for a while longer,” Daake said. “The governor’s six rules provide the necessary framework to continue to slow the spread of the disease and we encourage residents to take the rules seriously.”
Approximately half of those individuals are Gage County residents, according to a press release. Gage County has more confirmed cases due to an outbreak associated with an assisted living facility in Adams.
“We are seeing individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases that were completely asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms and would have assumed they had a seasonal cold or mild flu,” PHS Health Director Kim Showalter said in a press release. “This tells us there are very likely other individuals in our community who don’t know they have COVID-19.”
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska had 901 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths as of Wednesday.
Infectious disease experts project that the COVID-19 outbreak will be at or near its peak in Nebraska by the end of April. For the next three weeks, Governor Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to avoid non-essential errands and to limit social gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
A statewide Directed Health Measure orders certain businesses where six feet of social distance cannot be maintained to close through April 30, and prohibits organized group sports through May 31.
Daake is asking local residents to take seriously the governor’s proclamation announcing April 10-30 as “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy in Nebraska,” and to follow the governor’s six rules to keep Nebraska healthy.
The Governor’s Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy
1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.
2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.