Gage County officials discuss coronavirus impact

Area emergency management officials are taking steps to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in Gage County.
Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson and emergency management director Lisa Wiegand discussed what steps their departments are taking to identify and prevent any possible cases of COVID-19, should the virus be found in Gage County.
“As we look at protecting our rural fire departments, dispatchers are now asking a lot of those preempt questions if they’re in response, such as if a patient is coherent, dispatchers are instructed to ask the patient if they’ve been anywhere, are you coughing are you sneezing, so that information can go through the radio system before they respond to that activity,” Wiegand said. “They have protocols in place but they’re reinforcing those protocols.”
The update followed an announcement Wednesday morning from the Department of Health and Human Services that a fifth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 had been reported in the state.
The department was awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A press release from the department said the person is from northeast Nebraska and will be transferred to the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medicine/University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“Contact investigations have been initiated and we’re rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps,” the press release stated. “All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
Gustafson said law enforcement is also taking precautions to keep the virus out of the jail.
“Starting (Tuesday) I approved a protocol for those coming to the jail,” he said. “It will take a little bit longer in the booking process before they’re brought into the facility, but if they’re arrested and brought in they’ll have to go through the questionnaire, and if they answer two of the four questions positive we’ll contact medical and go from there. We’re trying to gear up and be prepared in case something happens.”
Area groups are also struggling to keep supplies in stock, Wiegand, who is also the treasurer of the Gage County Fair Board, said finding hand sanitizer for the upcoming spring nationals event has proved challenging.
“This morning, I was trying to get hand sanitizer and so forth and those stockpiles are gone,” she said. “We’re all scrambling to find some of those supplies to serve the public.”