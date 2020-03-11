Gage County officials discuss coronavirus impact

“Contact investigations have been initiated and we’re rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps,” the press release stated. “All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Gustafson said law enforcement is also taking precautions to keep the virus out of the jail.

“Starting (Tuesday) I approved a protocol for those coming to the jail,” he said. “It will take a little bit longer in the booking process before they’re brought into the facility, but if they’re arrested and brought in they’ll have to go through the questionnaire, and if they answer two of the four questions positive we’ll contact medical and go from there. We’re trying to gear up and be prepared in case something happens.”

Area groups are also struggling to keep supplies in stock, Wiegand, who is also the treasurer of the Gage County Fair Board, said finding hand sanitizer for the upcoming spring nationals event has proved challenging.

“This morning, I was trying to get hand sanitizer and so forth and those stockpiles are gone,” she said. “We’re all scrambling to find some of those supplies to serve the public.”

