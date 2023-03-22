A public hearing was held Wednesday morning by the Gage County Board of Supervisors for a proposed greenhouse in rural Gage County.

The hearing followed an application for the greenhouse by Eric Jobman, who plans to build a greenhouse at his rural property at 6590 E. Hoyt Road, around four miles east of Beatrice.

Jobman spoke at the meeting Wednesday, where he discussed the project with the board.

“I decided to open a greenhouse out at my place,” he said. “I would like to eventually, maybe expand to two at the most. I don’t think I want to go any further than that for flowers and vegetables to resell.”

One other person spoke during the hearing, Ashley Mason, of Beatrice, who voiced support for the project.

“I am in support of this greenhouse,” she said. “It’s been talked about at the Beatrice Garden Club, I was here when he gave his presentation to Planning and Zoning. I think it would be great for the local community and Gage County as a whole.”

The hearing followed a previous public hearing by the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended approval to the County Board.

Planning and Zoning administrator Lisa Wiegand said the township board where the greenhouse would be located didn’t see any issues with the project.

“This would be at his residence located at 6590 E Hoyt Road,” she said. “He would be using at this time his current residential driveway, which he has talked with the Hanover Township Board. There was a letter attached to the application stating that they didn’t see any problems with that at this time.”

Wiegand added that 34 nearby landowners were notified of the pending special use permit, and there was no opposition.

“He’s purchasing a used greenhouse from here in town and may for flowers and vegetables add another one,” she said.

The County Board’s policy has been to not take action at the same meeting where hearings on special use permits are held, and the board is expected to vote on the permit at its next meeting on Wednesday, April 5.