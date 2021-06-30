Gage County officials oppose heritage plan

Gage County officials took a stance against a potential heritage area in the county by passing a formal resolution Wednesday opposing the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Plan.
The Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership would potentially designate a National Heritage Area for 49 counties in Nebraska and Kansas.
The NHA was proposed as a way to encourage cultural heritage tourism, which could result in federal dollars for participating counties to further historic tourism. The plan has been met with opposition from some members in Gage and other counties concerned it would infringe on property rights.
Gage County Planning and Zoning officials previously considered the proposal, and recommended it be opposed by Gage County. Terry Acton with Planning and Zoning attended Wednesday’s meeting, and told County Board members there are still too many unknowns with the proposal.
“I question the level of return per exposure and tax dollars spent,” he said. “In my opinion, it looks like renting a pasture for grazing but it has a bad fence, sounds like a good idea but it has exposure to potential problems. I think the same can be said for NHAs. Unelected officials potentially influencing land use management plans.”
The resolution to oppose the plan was passed by the board 6-1, with board member Don Schuller voting in opposition. Schuller has been outspoken at previous meetings about the issue, asking the board to not take a formal stance against the heritage plan before an actual proposal is on the table.
“We’re not passing any laws or turning away anything,” he said. “We can’t pass laws. This is something I feel we can table and wait to see what the outcome becomes. There’s 55 other heritage areas in the country. Most of them are on the east and west coasts. The midwest gets left out of a lot of things and the one thing we have to promote that nobody can take away from us is our history... I want to do what’s best for the people of Gage County, our economy and our future.”
Angel Cushing of Kansas attended the meeting to warn the board about the risks involved with the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Plan, and argued such plans aren’t significantly beneficial to local tourism.
“I don’t buy the tourism line at all, just because in their management plan they have the word 'preservation' used way too many times,” she said. “These ideas are built on the idea that the current land managers are failing to do their job of preserving and managing their land. Whether it’s a national heritage area, whether it’s 30 x 30, whether it’s a regional council, that premise that the land needs to be preserved and protected from the people that live on it is the wrong way to start a conversation. If you want to do tourism, then do tourism. There should be no words of preservation in that document.”
Laureen Riedesel of Beatrice spoke at the meeting in favor of heritage plans, saying they can be beneficial and open the door to more tourism opportunities. Specifically, she said the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Act could result in the two states cooperating on tourism efforts for the area.
“I hope you won’t oppose this for the simple reason that it’s nothing but a plan right now,” she said. “You have a stellar record for the support of cultural history… This would have a big impact on our potential for tourism.”
Board member Gary Lytle responded that the resolution opposing the specific heritage plan that was proposed wouldn’t prevent future ones from consideration.
“If you want to do a NHA it’s still there and it’s still available to us,” he said. “If there was 10 counties along the border that wanted to get together for that specific purpose, we could do that.”