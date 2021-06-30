Gage County officials oppose heritage plan

“We’re not passing any laws or turning away anything,” he said. “We can’t pass laws. This is something I feel we can table and wait to see what the outcome becomes. There’s 55 other heritage areas in the country. Most of them are on the east and west coasts. The midwest gets left out of a lot of things and the one thing we have to promote that nobody can take away from us is our history... I want to do what’s best for the people of Gage County, our economy and our future.”

Angel Cushing of Kansas attended the meeting to warn the board about the risks involved with the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Plan, and argued such plans aren’t significantly beneficial to local tourism.

“I don’t buy the tourism line at all, just because in their management plan they have the word 'preservation' used way too many times,” she said. “These ideas are built on the idea that the current land managers are failing to do their job of preserving and managing their land. Whether it’s a national heritage area, whether it’s 30 x 30, whether it’s a regional council, that premise that the land needs to be preserved and protected from the people that live on it is the wrong way to start a conversation. If you want to do tourism, then do tourism. There should be no words of preservation in that document.”