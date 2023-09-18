Gage County officials are expecting a decrease in the budget for this fiscal year.

Board of Supervisors members discussed the budget for the fiscal year during a public hearing Monday morning, where board chairman Erich Tiemann said they’re anticipating a budget reduction of around 6%.

“Last year we had a reduction in budget of 6.67%, this year our proposed budget is another reduction by 6% tax asking.,” he said. “It gives us a mill levy of 29.33 cents.”

Tiemann added the tax asking for the $48 million budget will be down around $700,000 from the previous year.

While the overall budget is decreasing, Tiemann added there are some new additions to the proposed budget.

“There’s a resource officer at the sheriff’s department, there are a couple motor graders in there for the highway department, there are multiple projects planned,” he said. “Money is put away for potential grant projects that may be coming up, including the potential for 12 miles of the Odell blacktop and Christ Lutheran mill and overlay. Although we’re reducing taxes, there’s a lot of projects jammed into this budget, still.”

Tiemann said reductions include the redistributing of the bridge department to be more efficient.

Nobody from the public spoke at the public hearing.

The County Board is expected to vote on the budget during its next meeting on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. at the courthouse.