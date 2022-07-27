Gage County officials prepare for budget process

Gage County officials are starting budget talks for the fiscal year.

The Board of Supervisors held its first discussion regarding the budget during Wednesday’s meeting, where members had preliminary talks about what’s in store for county departments.

“Our three biggest budgets are the highway department, jail and the sheriff’s department,” said board chairman Erich Tiemann. “We don’t see any big increases. The sheriff’s department, we do see some big equipment purchases this year. They are items that were actually approved by the board and ordered in the last fiscal year.”

Tiemann said the jail budget experienced notable savings last year.

He estimated the savings amounted to $200,000-$250,000 and was the result of “unused lodging.”

“This year it could be higher,” he added. “The other one that’s always a wildcard is inmate medical. We try to plan ahead for that but never know for sure.”

Board member Terry Jurgens expressed concern for the highway department, primarily related to rock and gravel. The county is behind on distributing its allotments, and prices for material are also on the rise.

“We’re looking at the claims every two weeks, and you see the rock and gravel budget,” Jurgens said. “It’s huge nowadays and the reason why is we’re trying to play catchup. That money wasn’t expended when it should have been and now it’s all going to be hitting here all the time so we’re going to have a lot bigger increase in rock and gravel, the way I see it.”

Tiemann agreed, saying the department may be at the mercy of higher material costs.

“We’ve been increasing in that 2-3% range each year, all of our materials have gone up more than that,” he said. “Even with increases, our buying power has been decreasing each year on that rock and gravel.”

Board members also discussed county funding for outside organizations that make requests. Jurgens said the amount of financial support provided to non-county groups has been held flat in recent years, a decision he hopes to see continue.

“The thought process behind that was until this Beatrice 6 thing is done, there would be no increases in funding there,” he said. "I know their expenses have gone up, but I’d like to stay there until that’s over with.”

The board is expected to continue budget discussions in the coming months.