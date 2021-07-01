Gage County officials question Juneteenth holiday

County Attorney Roger Harris also expressed frustration that the holiday was implemented with little notice, but stressed the board should talk to elected officials from the different county departments before making a decision.

“Make sure you include elected officials in these discussions,” he said. “I understand Mr. Jurgens’ concerns about that. We were in the second day of a jury trial, so I understand what the road department is going through. The timing was absolutely atrocious… I would agree that was very unsatisfactory. If you are talking about the holidays, talk to your employees and make sure.”

Board Chairman Erich Tiemann added the board has already been considering a few other handbook changes, and will likely consider them all at a future meeting.

“There’s some other handbook updates, too,” Tiemann said. “I would anticipate us looking at those either the middle of July or end of July. If there’s any other handbook changes you want to look at that would be a good time for it.”

