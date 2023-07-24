The Young Professionals Gage County is relaunching in a coordinated effort by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and the NGage economic development group.

The mission of YPG is to provide opportunities to empower, connect, and develop the future leaders of the Gage County area.

The first event is planned for Aug. 24 from 4-7 at Stone Hollow Brewery. Anyone, ages 20-40, is welcome to attend the initial activity.

Chamber Membership and Event Coordinator Kristin Jensen said they wanted to create a group that was sustainable.

“We wanted to create a program that was very robust and would continue on even if we were not here,” she said. “We did a lot of research of how other organizations handle a YPG group.”

NGage Marketing Coordinator Megan Wicht said there was a YPG Leadership group.

“We created a leadership team with nine team members from different employers throughout the community,” she said. “The idea is that as they age out or get too busy to be involved, others will replace them.”

“It’s good because we have a team that have different interests and from different industries,” Jensen added.

Wicht noted the initial event is just to provide awareness of the group.

“We’re really pitching it to the young professionals, but also to employers with the goal of retention,” she said.

Jensen noted that if people feel engaged in the community they will stay.

“We hope to give them a sense of place with the YPG group,” she said.

Every other month the group will meet and alternate between social and networking events and professional development.

An application is available on the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce website. https://beatricechamber.com/young-professionals There is a membership fee of $30 if the business is a member of the Chamber or NGage. It is $50 annually without membership.