Gage County officials see uptick in COVID cases

Gage County officials are reacting to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the area.

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said there have been at least three cases recently confirmed at the jail and sheriff’s office, and the department is taking precautions he hopes will prevent a larger outbreak.

“COVID is picking up for us,” he said. “I’ve had one deputy, one corrections officer and one inmate with COVID. We quarantined the area in the jail the best we can.”

Adding to the issue is that the jail this week was at full capacity with 42 inmates, requiring some to be transferred to neighboring counties.

Gustafson also said two workers recently quit, and losing staff even temporarily due to COVID-19 would be challenging for the department.

“We talked to the Department of Health to see what else we could do,” he said. “Of course they want you to wear that N95 mask and glove up. We sanitize the best we can. I can tell you other facilities have the same problem where it starts out like this. It’s a more contagious virus than the last time around so she said to just plan for a breakout. That’s what we’re gearing up for. It might happen, but we’re trying to take steps we can because I can’t really afford to lose a lot of people.”

Lisa Wiegand, Gage County Emergency Management Director, said area senior care centers are seeing more cases being reported.

“Unfortunately, there are some outbreaks again,” she said. “The rules will be adjusted for those long term care facilities. It just is how it is right now.”

Statewide, Nebraska reported 3,535 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, up from 3,474 last week and 2,752 the week before, according to an analysis of data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska averaged 168 for the week, up 11% from 151 the prior week. There were 186 Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, the highest figure since early March.

Nebraska also reported three new deaths for the week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,345. There have been just over a half million positive tests recorded in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.