Gage County organizations conduct business impact survey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A business impact survey was recently conducted in Gage County to gather insight as to how the COVID-19 epidemic is impacting businesses.

The NGage economic development group, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Beatrice recently conducted the survey.

Open to all business owners in Gage County, the survey was available in late March and was taken by 63 businesses representing 14 different industries.

According to information provided by NGage, over 80% of businesses indicated they had remained open in some capacity, with over 70% reporting no change in employment numbers, signaling limited numbers of layoffs. Many of the businesses indicated that no long-term reduction in workforce was expected and that workforce morale was still relatively high.

"This is a serious situation; many Gage County businesses and their employees are concerned, and rightfully so," said Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage. "However, it is easy to get panicked and act impulsively on assumptions when the majority of national media outlets report the dire situations unfolding in hot zones across the U.S. Instead, our organizations took a step back and asked how we could take a real time look into our county's economic situation, gather data, and make decisions based on facts, not assumptions."