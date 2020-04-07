Gage County organizations conduct business impact survey

A business impact survey was recently conducted in Gage County to gather insight as to how the COVID-19 epidemic is impacting businesses.
The NGage economic development group, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Beatrice recently conducted the survey.
Open to all business owners in Gage County, the survey was available in late March and was taken by 63 businesses representing 14 different industries.
According to information provided by NGage, over 80% of businesses indicated they had remained open in some capacity, with over 70% reporting no change in employment numbers, signaling limited numbers of layoffs. Many of the businesses indicated that no long-term reduction in workforce was expected and that workforce morale was still relatively high.
"This is a serious situation; many Gage County businesses and their employees are concerned, and rightfully so," said Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage. "However, it is easy to get panicked and act impulsively on assumptions when the majority of national media outlets report the dire situations unfolding in hot zones across the U.S. Instead, our organizations took a step back and asked how we could take a real time look into our county's economic situation, gather data, and make decisions based on facts, not assumptions."
Throughout the survey, respondents indicated that employees were a top concern. There was also a feeling of unease for the future.
"Now, more than ever, we need to be supporting one another, whether that's an employer checking in on an employee, a downtown business checking in on their neighbor, or the community fully embracing the 'shop local’ mentality to keep our local businesses afloat," said Michael Sothan, executive director of Main Street Beatrice. "We are all in this together."
The groups said a number of common themes appeared from the survey data that will serve as the drivers for information-sharing moving forward. Those themes include access to funding, sources, disaster aid, and unemployment assistance, employer best practices, and tips and tricks to marketing a small business on social media.
In addition to addressing these concerns on dedicated web pages and through direct communication with businesses, the three groups will be starting a weekly virtual coffee series, "Gage County Watercooler Talk," hosted via Facebook live. The series will offer the latest information on resources, share a quick tip to help navigate uncertain times, and answer questions submitted prior to or during the event. The first installment will begin at 10 a.m. on April 8.
"There is a lot of fear and uncertainty going around, but then there is that Midwest resiliency quintessential to Nebraska and Gage County,” said Chamber Director Angie Bruna. “I am really proud of our community. We went from reactive to proactive in a simultaneous step,"
The COVID-19 business impact survey was developed by 25 volunteer economic development professionals throughout the U.S. seeking to meet the need for concrete information on the human and economic impacts being felt by communities throughout the nation.
