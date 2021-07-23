Gage County Planning Commission amends wind turbine regulations

On Thursday evening, the Gage County Planning Commission heard several recommendations for additional requirements on wind developments to be added to the county zoning regulations. The county currently has a moratorium in place regarding wind energy permit applications, which extends through the end of the year.

About 21 people spoke for nearly 90 minutes, all in opposition to the proposed requirements as they are currently written, or opposed to wind farms in northern Gage County in general. No wind development supporters or wind energy companies gave testimony.

Current regulations require a one-mile setback for non-participating homes from wind turbines. Several people spoke in favor of extending the setback, with Pickrell resident Christine Boone suggesting that the measurement be taken from the property line.

“We feel this change is really essential in order for us to treat all property owners fairly and equally under our laws and regulations in Gage County,” Boone said. “As it exists now, if a resident exists on a non-participating property, then there’s a setback of one mile to a turbine. But those who purchase property, and then desire to build a residence on that property, have no guarantee on the setback for the wind turbine, depending upon where it is located and where they wish to build their residence.”