Several residents of southern Gage County spoke out against a proposed swine operation during a public hearing Tuesday evening.

The hearing was held before the Gage County Planning and Zoning commission regarding a special use permit applied for by Dean Otto and Summit Agricultural Group.

“We are a family farming operation north of Adams, Neb.,” Otto said. “I’ve lived in Gage County my whole life. I’m 53 years old and was born on the farm… We are corn and soybeans. To stay in business anymore you have to find the next edge. We believe the next edge is manure. It makes you greener, it increases your yield by a fair amount versus commercial fertilizers.”

Carl Jacobson with Summit Agriculture Group added the site, which is near Liberty and the Pawnee County line and would house up to 6,250 head of hogs, was selected in part because it meets county setback requirements.

“These are the opportune spots to be able to cover acres in efficient manners, but ultimately meet the setbacks in Gage County,” he said. “Something I really want to make known to the board tonight is I’m young, but I’ve been doing this for almost eight years now and this is one of the most localized projects I’ve been apart of. Local pig company, local contractor, local well driller, local sceptic, local rock, everything done here has impact to Gage County in a positive manner.”

The proposed operation has been met with resistance from area residence who have expresses concerns about the smell, impact on area roads and potential for groundwater contamination.

A total of 19 people spoke against the permit during the hearing.

Greg Thomas, who lives 1 ½ miles north of the site, said a hunting business operates in the area, and said the swine operation would hinder the business.

“My family has lived on that farm for over 100 years,” he said. “My son and grandkids are the fifth and sixth generation on there. The traffic by there is going to be terrible. Along with the farming I’ve done down there, the last 28 years we have had people from 44 states and two foreign countries since we started. We average around 31-39 hunters a year, last year was our best with 71… we figure each one spends probably $1,000 in the county.”

Patricia Barnard, of Liberty, said the swine operations would be a nuisance to existing landowners in the area.

“The corporate pork producers are economically destroying the traditional farmer,” she said. “This is not a family farm… Shouldn’t we have the preference in enjoying the outdoors and our land that we’ve worked on and lived down there?”

Larry Husa of Liberty spoke during the hearing to request a moratorium on such permits unill the commission reevaluates its regulations and setback requirements.

“What you’ve heard tonight from the concerned citizens of Gage County has been a clear fact-based and documented list of reasons to put a moratorium on the proposed build,” he said. “Excuses and flowery words from the propaganda section of this group do not sway us. We do not care if the proposed build would use the newest, most high tech methods to control pollution.”

The commission ultimately voted to not take action on the permit following the hearing.

If approved by the zoning commission, the permit would go before the Gage County Board of Supervisors for final consideration.

In July, a similar permit was green lit by the County Board for a swine operation from the same applicants to be located in northern Gage County.