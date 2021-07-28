Gage County plans for budget year

Gage County officials are beginning to budget for the coming fiscal year, with most departments expected to see minimal increases.
The County Board of Supervisors discussed the coming budget year during Wednesday’s regular meeting, where it was stated most departments have turned in preliminary budgets for the year.
County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the levy will remain at 50 cents, the maximum allowable amount under state law, where it’s been since 2018 to raise funds to pay the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment.
“We know this because that’s what we’re locked into until we’re done with the judgment,” Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “Normally, we’re looking at where we’ll end up. We know that number already. Now it’s just a matter of our operating numbers.”
While the levy will remain the same, Tiemann said one area that will see a noticeable increase is the cost of living expenses for county employees.
“The change from last year to this year is almost 7%,” Tiemann said. “We’ve been hovering around that 2-3% for several years and between shutdowns of the economy and people not working, the cost of living is going up. We’re going to see inflation because of decisions being made around us. We have no control over that, but we do have to deal with it.”
Highlights from the road department include replacing two trucks and snow plows for $398,000 and a nearly $800,000 Clatonia bridge project that will be paid for in part by bridge buyback program funds.
Estimates call for $424,000 to be budgeted for gravel on county roads compared to $383,000 for the current year. The total budget for gravel on township roads is expected to increase to $1,060,000 from $1 million in the current fiscal year.
Another project being requested by the assessor’s office is a renewed contract for Pictometry, an aerial mapping services that helps spot changes in the county. The board is expected to hear a presentation about Pictometry in two weeks with cost information.
County Board member Gary Lytle commended the county departments working through the budget process, saying increases will be kept to a minimum.
“The county usually does a really good job of being pretty frugal,” he said. “Watching the budget pretty closely, I’d say the last couple years from what I’ve seen, everybody’s tightened the belt a little bit more and have really done what they can to continue to get services, give the services but really trying to get things taken care of.”