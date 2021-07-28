Gage County plans for budget year

Gage County officials are beginning to budget for the coming fiscal year, with most departments expected to see minimal increases.

The County Board of Supervisors discussed the coming budget year during Wednesday’s regular meeting, where it was stated most departments have turned in preliminary budgets for the year.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the levy will remain at 50 cents, the maximum allowable amount under state law, where it’s been since 2018 to raise funds to pay the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment.

“We know this because that’s what we’re locked into until we’re done with the judgment,” Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “Normally, we’re looking at where we’ll end up. We know that number already. Now it’s just a matter of our operating numbers.”

While the levy will remain the same, Tiemann said one area that will see a noticeable increase is the cost of living expenses for county employees.