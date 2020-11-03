Gage County poll volunteers see increase in voters

Gage County voters are visiting the polls s in what might be historic numbers this year.

Darlene Scheideler, a polling volunteer at Christ Community Church in Beatrice for over 15 years, said she was advised that voter turnout could be lower this year, as people have requested mail-in ballots. The church is the voting location for Beatrice wards three and four, and Scheideler said over 400 people had come to vote before noon.

“It’s very important,” Scheideler said. “We’re deciding who is going to be our president, and all of the other important offices, the senator and that. If you don’t vote, then you’re going to be stuck with whatever there is. This is the only way that you’ve got a voice in what’s happening in our state and our local area.”

Doreen Jantzen, a polling volunteer at the Gage County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, said during the 2016 election, roughly 53 people total came to vote at that site.

“This time, we’re over 100 already before noon…The line was down the sidewalk this morning,” Jantzen said. “It’s never been that long.”

Gage County has more than 14,000 registered voters.

