Gage County poll volunteers see increase in voters

Gage County voters are visiting the polls s in what might be historic numbers this year.
Darlene Scheideler, a polling volunteer at Christ Community Church in Beatrice for over 15 years, said she was advised that voter turnout could be lower this year, as people have requested mail-in ballots. The church is the voting location for Beatrice wards three and four, and Scheideler said over 400 people had come to vote before noon.
“It’s very important,” Scheideler said. “We’re deciding who is going to be our president, and all of the other important offices, the senator and that. If you don’t vote, then you’re going to be stuck with whatever there is. This is the only way that you’ve got a voice in what’s happening in our state and our local area.”
Doreen Jantzen, a polling volunteer at the Gage County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, said during the 2016 election, roughly 53 people total came to vote at that site.
“This time, we’re over 100 already before noon…The line was down the sidewalk this morning,” Jantzen said. “It’s never been that long.”
Gage County has more than 14,000 registered voters.
Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill said that as of Friday, 6,192 ballots had already been returned out of the 6,803 early ballots that were requested.
“If you want to voice your opinion, you need to come out and vote,” Janzen said. “And if you don’t, then you better not complain about how the election comes out.”
Jantzen and Scheideler both said they started volunteering to help the community.
Jantzen’s husband, LeRoy, said he decided to volunteer this year, as some older volunteers decided to suspend helping this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
LeRoy Jantzen helped at the new Beatrice ward one voting location at the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA. He said by 12:30p.m., 210 residents had come to vote.
“It’s a privilege that we have as Americans, and we need to use that privilege so that we can be a part of what goes on in the country,” he said.
Doreen Jantzen said volunteers have increased cleaning at the tables between voters, and noted that the privacy of voting allows the tables to be socially distanced. She said anyone wanting to be a polling volunteer can contact the Gage County Clerk and Election Commissioner’s office for more information.
