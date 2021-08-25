Gage County prepares for another Big Give

An event that raised more than $220,000 for local organizations last year is returning to Gage County on Friday, Sept. 10.
Big Give Gage started in 2019, and has since raised nearly $430,000 for local nonprofit agencies across Gage County. Projects include caring for homeless animals, providing food for those in need and many other updates for the community.
Gina Heckey, Senior Executive for the Big Give Gage Foundation, said that while the event is meant to be a primarily online day of giving, Vintage Venue, located at 620 Court Street in Beatrice, will serve as a hub for the nonprofits if someone wanted to learn more about the organizations in-person.
“We’ll be there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Heckey said. “Almost all of our non-profits, we’ve got 50-some nonprofits that will be at Vintage Venue between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with tables and information and goodies to give away.
Heckey noted that a lot of the nonprofits participating are volunteer-run and focused on serving the community, meaning they don’t have a lot of time of opportunity to fundraise. She said the Big Give provides exposure to these organizations, allowing them to build relationships with potential volunteers and donors.
“Last year, it was our biggest fundraiser. We usually do a fundraiser in the spring, but last year because of COVID, we weren’t able to do that,” Teressa Barnes, Co-Executive Director for the Adult and Teen Challenge Women's Center, said.
The Adult and Teen Challenge received the most donations from Big Give Gage last year of just over $35,000.
Barnes said their project last year was called restoring generations, and this year’s project is called restoring communities, but that they both have the same result.
“We believe that when one woman is saved, or when life is restored, that it doesn’t just save that one person, it restores generations,” Barnes said. “So if a mom gets saved, healthy moms make healthy kids, healthy kids make healthy schools, healthy schools create healthy employees, healthy employees have the propensity to change an entire community.”
Heckey said the Foundation’s goal this year is to reach all of the nonprofits’ financial goals.
Big Give Gage has 61 organizations participating this year, and they are looking to raise nearly $440,000.
Organizations related to arts, cultures and humanities include the Carnegie Center, Community Players, Friends of Homestead National Historical Park, Gage County Historical Society and Museum, and the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project.
Community and economic development groups include the Adams Community Foundation, Food4Hope, Gage County Foundation, Main Street Beatrice and Wymore - Blue Springs Area Fund.
Education-based organizations include the Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts, Beatrice Christian Academy, Beatrice Educational Foundation, Beatrice Orange Booster Club, Beatrice Public Library Foundation, Gage County Chapter of Imagination Library, St. Joseph's School and St. Paul's Lutheran School.
Environment and animal-related groups include the Beatrice Humane Society, Happy Dogz Rescue, Homestead Conservation and Trails Association, Rita's Cat Rescue, Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue, Sweet Haven Farm and Sanctuary, and Whispering Acres High Hopes Equine Assisted Learning Center.
Health organizations include Adams Rescue, Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, Gold Crest Retirement Center, Good Samaritan Society – Beatrice, Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention and Wymore Emergency Medical Services.
Human services include the Adult and Teen Challenge Women's Center, Barneston Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Beatrice Backpack Program, Beatrice Community Food Pantry, Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, Blue Valley Community Action Partnership, CASA of Gage County, Hope Crisis Center, Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Mosaic, Mother-to-Mother Ministry, Region V Foundation, Sewing for Babies, The Society of Saint Vincent DePaul Beatrice Conference and the Willow Center.
Religious groups include Christ Community Church and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Youth and recreation organizations include 4-H Building Inc., Beatrice Special Olympics, Beatrice Wrestling Club, Southeast Nebraska YMCA Foundation, Southern School District and Arbor State Park Track on behalf of Southern Youth Sports, and TeamMates of Beatrice.
Other groups include the Beatrice American Legion Post 27, American Legion Riders Post 27, Beatrice Rotary Foundation, Inc., Blue River LOSS Team, Little Angels-Beatrice Cemetery Association, The Resolution Center and VFW Auxiliary 1077.
“I think that Big Give Gage gives the community an opportunity to see how many life changing nonprofits are actually in our community,” Barnes said.
More information about the groups and what they’re fundraising for can be found at biggivegage.org/