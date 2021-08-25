Gage County prepares for another Big Give

An event that raised more than $220,000 for local organizations last year is returning to Gage County on Friday, Sept. 10.

Big Give Gage started in 2019, and has since raised nearly $430,000 for local nonprofit agencies across Gage County. Projects include caring for homeless animals, providing food for those in need and many other updates for the community.

Gina Heckey, Senior Executive for the Big Give Gage Foundation, said that while the event is meant to be a primarily online day of giving, Vintage Venue, located at 620 Court Street in Beatrice, will serve as a hub for the nonprofits if someone wanted to learn more about the organizations in-person.

“We’ll be there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Heckey said. “Almost all of our non-profits, we’ve got 50-some nonprofits that will be at Vintage Venue between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with tables and information and goodies to give away.

Heckey noted that a lot of the nonprofits participating are volunteer-run and focused on serving the community, meaning they don’t have a lot of time of opportunity to fundraise. She said the Big Give provides exposure to these organizations, allowing them to build relationships with potential volunteers and donors.