Gage County prepares for election amid virus concerns

Fears of the spreading coronavirus have prompted talks nationwide about what the impact will be at the polls this year.
In Gage County, workers are preparing for the May 12 election and suspect there may be more demand for voting by mail.
The service has been available for several years if a voter requests it, but Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill said her office is taking some of the guesswork out of requesting a mail ballot.
“I am in the process of sending out letters to every active voter to include an application so they can send that in and don’t have to hunt for an application,” she said. “We don’t know where things are going to go, but want to give everyone the opportunity to get a ballot mailed to them at home. If anyone doesn’t get the letter and would like to have an application to get an early ballot, then they can go online or call us and we can send them one.
“If that’s an individual’s concern, they don’t want to be out in public a lot, that’s why I want to offer this application in the mail to everybody, so everybody has an opportunity to get their ballot mailed to them if they don’t feel like they want to go to the polls.”
Hill stressed her office is not requesting that people vote by mail and that the polls are planned to remain open on election day as usual, but wanted to ensure Gage County voters know they have the option.
You have free articles remaining.
The applications can be mailed to the county clerk’s office, delivered in person or placed in the drop box in the parking lot east of the courthouse.
The first date ballots can be mailed out is April 6, and they will continue to be mailed out until the May 1 deadline.
All mail ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day.
Hill stressed that if a mail ballot is requested it must be returned to the clerk’s office. They can’t be dropped off at a polling site on election day. Additionally, early voting will be available at the courthouse starting in April.
“If you want to come into the office and vote we will be a polling site as of the 13th,” Hill said. “You can still vote in office. Anyone who is a registered voter in the county can do that.”
Voters at the polls who need assistance will be able to use new machines this year.
An Express Vote machine will be at each polling site, including the courthouse. The systems make it easier for people who have difficulty hearing or seeing to cast their vote.
Anyone with questions about voting in the coming election is encouraged to contact the clerk’s office at 402-223-1300.