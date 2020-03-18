Gage County prepares for election amid virus concerns

Fears of the spreading coronavirus have prompted talks nationwide about what the impact will be at the polls this year.

In Gage County, workers are preparing for the May 12 election and suspect there may be more demand for voting by mail.

The service has been available for several years if a voter requests it, but Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill said her office is taking some of the guesswork out of requesting a mail ballot.

“I am in the process of sending out letters to every active voter to include an application so they can send that in and don’t have to hunt for an application,” she said. “We don’t know where things are going to go, but want to give everyone the opportunity to get a ballot mailed to them at home. If anyone doesn’t get the letter and would like to have an application to get an early ballot, then they can go online or call us and we can send them one.

“If that’s an individual’s concern, they don’t want to be out in public a lot, that’s why I want to offer this application in the mail to everybody, so everybody has an opportunity to get their ballot mailed to them if they don’t feel like they want to go to the polls.”