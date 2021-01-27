Gage County preparing for road projects

Gage County is moving forward with a variety of armor coating projects set to begin later this year.

The Board of Supervisors accepted bids for the project, that consists of 11 different armor coating projects in Gage County, during its Wednesday meeting.

Two bids were submitted for the projects. Topkote out of Yankton, S.D. submitted a total bid of $417,597.01 for the projects, while the board accepted the low bid from Sta-Bilt Construction of Harlan, Iowa, for $399,424.36.

Work is expected to begin on May 10 and be completed by May 28.

Also awarded were the county’s fuel bids.

The bid was awarded to Sapp Bros. for 63,000 gallons of diesel fuel at $1.869 per gallon, and 32,000 gallons of gasoline at $2.059 per gallon.

The other bid submitted was from Farmers Cooperative at $1.98 for the diesel bid. The company did not submit a bid for the gasoline.

Neither bid includes federal tax, and the diesel bid does not include state tax.