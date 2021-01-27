Gage County preparing for road projects

Gage County is moving forward with a variety of armor coating projects set to begin later this year.
The Board of Supervisors accepted bids for the project, that consists of 11 different armor coating projects in Gage County, during its Wednesday meeting.
Two bids were submitted for the projects. Topkote out of Yankton, S.D. submitted a total bid of $417,597.01 for the projects, while the board accepted the low bid from Sta-Bilt Construction of Harlan, Iowa, for $399,424.36.
Work is expected to begin on May 10 and be completed by May 28.
Also awarded were the county’s fuel bids.
The bid was awarded to Sapp Bros. for 63,000 gallons of diesel fuel at $1.869 per gallon, and 32,000 gallons of gasoline at $2.059 per gallon.
The other bid submitted was from Farmers Cooperative at $1.98 for the diesel bid. The company did not submit a bid for the gasoline.
Neither bid includes federal tax, and the diesel bid does not include state tax.
Related to other road projects, the County Board heard a public hearing for a temporary asphalt plant that will likely be approved at the next meeting in two weeks. The plant is on Highway 41, and will be used for road work on Highway 77 from Pickrell to Highway 41 and also improvements to Highway 8 in southern Gage County.
The board also made its annual committee appointments during Wednesday's meeting.
Board member Dennis Byars will be the chairman of both equalization and building and grounds, winter lights committees. Gary Lytle will chair the veterans service and law enforcement and emergency management committees. Erich Tiemann will chair the finance and insurance committee. Eddie Dorn will chair the human resources and employee relations committee. Terry Jurgens will chair the road and bridge committee.