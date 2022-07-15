Gage County receives $78,500 for child care

Gage County was selected as one of 12 recipients of funds through the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation to enhance child care in the area.

The NGage economic development group announced this week that Gage County will receive a contract for $78,500 for additional child care. These funds were made available through CRRSA (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations) dollars and are aimed solely at increasing high-quality, licensed child care availability in communities where there aren't enough spots for the children who need them.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our Gage County communities,” Andrea Schafer, NGage Board President, said in a press release. “We are looking forward to seeing the impact these dollars will have on our communities and, most importantly, their children and families. Finding quality available child care is a very real concern for many families in Gage County and one that has a direct impact to our employers. Helping to address these concerns is top of mind for NGage.”

The funds cannot be used to build a new structure, but can be distributed to help child care organizations or private individuals expand or improve their abilities.

Communities were selected based on their high need for capacity building in early care and education, their involvement with the Communities for Kids initiative, and that have momentum already in place for community collaboration around their gap in available care.

Technical assistance for implementation and ongoing support will be provided by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s Communities for Kids initiative, which was created in response to community requests for assistance with addressing shortages and lack of accessibility to high-quality early childhood care and education programs in Nebraska communities.

These shortages impact children’s optimal development and pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive.

NGage was instrumental in applying for and receiving a Communities for Kids grant from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation in late fall 2021. This program aims to amplify voices in rural communities seeking to solve challenges related to early childhood care and education, positioning communities for future success by investing in their children. As the fiscal sponsor, NGage put together a Core Team of providers, educators, businesspeople, and community members to direct the funding and overall mission of Gage County C4K. The CRRSA funding, paired with the $30,000 from Nebraska Children for C4K, awards Gage County over $100,000 to invest on increasing child care capacity and for providing families with better access to early childhood resources and education.

“Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s Communities for Kids initiative is excited to continue their work with the community of Gage County, using a collective impact approach to address their child care capacity needs,” said Lindsay Bartlett, Assistant Vice President of Early Childhood Programs at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Current child care providers and community members interested in being a part of this community effort and conversation should contact Gage Area Growth Enterprise (NGage) by phone at 402.228.5869 or via email at info@ngagegroup.org. To learn more about Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s work, visit www.NebraskaChildren.org.