The Gage County Relay for Life held their annual event on Thursday evening at the YMCA.

Relay for Life is an American Cancer Society fundraiser held throughout the United States to honor survivors, celebrate impact and support community.

Team member and Director of the Beatrice Mary YMCA Alison Leonard said there were a few differences this year.

“We wanted it to look a little different this year,” she said. “We’re having it during the week instead of the weekend and cut the event back to two hours in respect of time.”

Leonard said the YMCA has celebrated throughout the week with different awareness pieces about the relay and cancer. She noted they were also recruiting for the Livestrong program that is offered at the YMCA.

Livestrong is a 12-week program that is for cancer survivors and caregivers.

“They meet twice a week and they’re able to work on their health and wellness goals. We hope they can get back to a more normal life,” she said.

A tailgate meal and snacks were offered with seating inside the YMCA. Luminaries lined the hallways and quilts were hung in honor of people who have had cancer.

“This is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “The relay has a very personal connection with everyone who attends.”

Director of Health and Wellness and Program Coordinator for Livestrong Shely Bauman said they have been doing the Livestrong program at the YMCA for about five years.

“There’s a lot of people here tonight that have gone through the program,” she said. “It’s a lifestyle change and keeps the survivors and caregivers active.”

Judy Bors of Pickrell has been involved in the Livestrong program. Her husband, Larry, had a kidney removed as a result of cancer and Judy has had skin cancer.

“We started the Livestrong program in October and continued through March,” she said. “It’s been wonderful. What a difference it made. We are both so much stronger.”

Speaker Jessica Cullison said she wanted her message to be hopeful.

“I’m telling my cancer story and what it means to be a survivor,” she said. “Life doesn’t have to stop because of a cancer diagnosis. I had a team of people that stood behind me and continue to stand with me to support me.”

For more information on the Relay for Life go to secure.acsevents.org or contact Lisa McClung at 402-858-4823.