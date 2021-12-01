Gage County removes moratorium on wind permits

Two weeks after Gage County officials adopted new regulations for commercial wind turbines, the Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to remove most of a moratorium on accepting applications for wind and solar projects that’s been in place for 1 ½ years.

The moratorium was initially put in place on July 15, 2020 as the Planning and Zoning Commission and County Board worked to revise wind regulations.

It was set to expire at the end of this year anyway, but the board voted to repeal the moratorium on everything except for commercial solar permits.

Board member Emily Haxby asked to leave in the part about commercial solar energy, on the grounds that Gage County currently has no solar regulations in place.

“My thing of it is we don’t have any regulations at all on commercial solar,” she said. “If you’re going to use something for a personal deal, go for it. But we don’t have any solar regulations right now.”

The board’s decision will allow the commercial solar existing moratorium to continue and was not amended, so it’s set to expire at the end of this month. A discussion will likely be held at the next meeting in two weeks to extend that or implement a new moratorium when it expires.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Lisa Wiegand said the commission is looking to establish solar regulations, but it will take time.

“As far as the commission is concerned, we’ll put it back on the agenda but as everybody knows, on the commercial side it’s going to take a little time,” she said. “The most sensitive thing is probably consideration of the viewshed and setbacks for property owners for those commercial sites. We’re at least three months out.”

While leaving a moratorium on commercial solar energy was suggested, Wiegand supported removing the moratorium on private solar panels, which the board voted in support of.

“My main concern would be for the hardship of the individuals that are thinking about putting some solar panels in their house designs,” she said. “That’s why I was asking for consideration to remove the individual accessory use from that so they can continue to plan accordingly. It’s not necessarily a hardship as much as it’s an inconvenience as they’re trying to plan.”

The vote to remove the moratorium with the exception of commercial solar permits was approved 4-2, with board members Haxby, Don Schuller, Erich Tiemann and Gary Lytle voting in favor.

