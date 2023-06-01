Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gage County renewed its agreement with Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court, an intensive program aimed at rehabilitating drug offenders.

The agreement was approved by the Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Wednesday, where County Attorney Roger Harris said the program gives offenders a chance to start fresh.

“A lot of people may have questions as far as would you give that opportunity to somebody who is a drug addict, and once you’re a drug addict you’re always a drug addict,” he said. “That’s just a principle of dealing with addiction. The concept of drug court is to rehabilitate them, get them off the drugs, help them recover… Drug court teaches them what it’s like to be responsible, have a job, get up and show up to that job. It’s basically an 18 month program. It’s intensive, there’s consequences, immediate consequences.”

Gage is one of five area counties that participates in the program, and represents 70% of the total participants with 24 in 2022.

Gage County’s cost to participate in drug court is $9,295. Harris said the cost went down slightly from $10,047 the previous year.

He added the cost of a single District Court jury trial can be as much as $10,000, so avoiding potential trials by having the drug court as an alternative is financially beneficial.