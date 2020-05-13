Gage County reports another COVID-19 death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Tuesday.

Among them was a man in his 80s from Gage County who had underlying health conditions. No other information was provided about the death by DHHS or Public Health Solutions, but the latest death appears to be the fifth in the Public Health Solutions district.

As of Wednesday morning Gage County held steady at 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reported its third death this week and also had 18 new cases confirmed as of Tuesday.

Lancaster County has a total of 665 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

Just more than one-third of all cases in that county stem from the coronavirus outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, where 149 Lancaster County residents who work there have tested positive, along with 87 relatives or close contacts.

Meanwhile in Saline County, which includes Crete, there were 367 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 103, according to the DHHS data dashboard as of Wednesday morning. The state case total was 8,692 though that number continues to rise. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

