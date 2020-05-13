Gage County reports another COVID-19 death
View Comments
top story

Gage County reports another COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists say this version of the coronavirus has mutated and become more contagious. 

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

LINCOLN – Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Tuesday.

Among them was a man in his 80s from Gage County who had underlying health conditions. No other information was provided about the death by DHHS or Public Health Solutions, but the latest death appears to be the fifth in the Public Health Solutions district. 

As of Wednesday morning Gage County held steady at 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reported its third death this week and also had 18 new cases confirmed as of Tuesday.

Lancaster County has a total of 665 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. 

Just more than one-third of all cases in that county stem from the coronavirus outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, where 149 Lancaster County residents who work there have tested positive, along with 87 relatives or close contacts.

Meanwhile in Saline County, which includes Crete, there were 367 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning. 

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 103, according to the DHHS data dashboard as of Wednesday morning. The state case total was 8,692 though that number continues to rise. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County set to re-open
Local News

County set to re-open

  • Updated

Residents of Gage County may be able to get a haircut and have dinner inside a restaurant sooner than expected.

County set to re-open
Local News

County set to re-open

  • Updated

Residents of Gage County may be able to get a haircut and have dinner inside a restaurant sooner than expected.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News