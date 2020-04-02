Gage County resident dies of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public Health Solutions on Thursday confirmed the first COVID-19 case within Gage County, an elderly woman who died of the coronavirus earlier this week.

The patient, a female in her 90s with multiple underlying health conditions, was a resident of an assisted living facility in Gage County.

PHS reported in a press release that the patient was hospitalized and passed away on Tuesday.

Confirmatory lab results were received by the health department on Wednesday.

On March 9, the assisted living facility had taken steps to protect residents and staff by restricting all outside visitors. Facility administration and staff are working with PHS to identify individuals who have been in contact with this patient.

Anyone with exposure to the patient will be actively monitored and asked to self-quarantine or isolate.

“We are deeply saddened to report a death in our district,” said Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director. “Our entire team at PHS extends our sympathy to the family and friends of this individual."

PHS is currently investigating how the patient became exposed to the virus.

The confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gage County came one week after a "presumed positive" case was identified.

