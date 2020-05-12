Gage County residents vote in primary election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ballots were cast in the Gage County primary election on Tuesday, and the results are as follows:

For Gage County Board of Supervisors position, District 2 republicans Emily Rohe Haxby and Linda D’Andrea-Thomsen received roughly 445 votes and 155 votes, respectively. District 2 covers townships Clatonia, Grant, Holt, Blakely, Midland and north Lincoln. Haxby will advance to the general election in November to face democratic candidate, Monte Murkle.

Democratic candidates for the Gage County Board of Supervisors position in District 6, John Hill and Don Schueller, received roughly 119 and 219 votes, respectively. District 6 covers townships Barneston, Liberty, Blue Springs, Wymore, Island Grove, Rockford, Sherman, and South Logan. No Republican candidates have filed for the position.

Voter turnout was less than half of total registered voters in Gage County, with 6,038 people using early voting methods and 758 people voting on election day.

*This article will be updated*

