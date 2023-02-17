Gage County youth are making name for themselves in the First Lego League (FLL), a rapidly growing robotics competition.

The First Lego League Gage County 4-H Robotics Team – Lego Robotic enGAGE – earned a first-place award at the Henderson Regional competition on February 4.

The team will now move on to compete at the state competition in Columbus this weekend.

Coach Joe Loxterkamp has been involved since the FLL team started in Gage County in 2015. He said he was proud of how well the team members have worked together.

“At the regional competition they earned 1st Champions award which is the top award,” he said. “They are judged in four areas and scoring well in one doesn’t mean you will do well in the other areas. They did really well in all of the areas. That was exciting.”

The Henderson Regional competition involved 31 teams with around 233 youth.

Coach Rich Siefken has been coaching with FLL four years. He said he was impressed with the way the kids got things done in the last month.

“They really buckled down and got some of the paperwork done that was not as much fun to do as the other pieces,” he said. “They worked hard.”

The teams are judged and receive scores in four areas. The project, robot game, robot design and core values.

"Super Powered" was this year’s theme. The project goals required the team to identify a problem with a solution involving energy and how it is created, stored, transferred or used.

Ben Loxterkamp said he was involved in Jr. Lego League and wanted to continue in the senior team. He said he likes to program the robots.

“You get to tell the robot what to do,” he said. “I also like having fun with friends.”

Emma Loxterkamp said she’s learned a lot in her first year of Sr. FLL.

“I’ve learned a lot about problem solving and I’ve learned a new type of programming,” she said. “We also have fun activities.”

Colton Siefken said he’s been involved with FLL for four years. He said he has fun with the other team members.

“While we’re practicing sometimes, we just laugh.”

Colton said he learned about turning the potential of energy of water and transforming that into kilowatt hours.

“I did a lot of research on conversions and learned more about math.”

The problem the team worked on was storing energy when renewable energy sources were not working. Ben explained the solution was a water tower.

“Water will be pumped up a pipe by the access energy from the wind and solar farms,” he said. “When the energy is needed it will drop down a pipe with a turbine which will send power to a salt battery. That will send a certain amount to where the energy is needed, and the rest will be stored in the battery.”

Colton said that design will provide power to approximately 162 houses for 16 hours if each house runs on 12,000 kilowatt hours per month.

“That took me around 15 minutes to figure out the conversion,” Colton said.

The team researched the project with Nebraska Public Power District Jonathan Schulte and shared it with Norris Public Power District Jerry Enns.

Joe said they received feedback from Schulte and changed the solution a bit.

The team practices weekly for several months. The robot game and the robotics design took several hours to build and program.

Each kit is approximately $500. The Lego Robotics Engage team is sponsored by Exmark, Toro, and the Gage County Extension Office. The Jr. Lego League team meets for practice at the Beatrice Public Library.

Both coaches work with Exmark in the engineering department.

The top three teams at the state competition will go on to world competitions.