Gage County sees additional COVID-19 cases

Public Health Solutions reported 40 additional cases of COVID-19 in the last week from the area, as the cumulative total nears 900 for the district.

In the last week there have been 13 additional cases in Gage, 23 in Saline, three in Jefferson and one in Fillmore counties.

A COVID-19 related death was also reported in Gage County, a female in her 60s who passed away Thursday in a Lincoln hospital.

The announcement brings the total number of cases to 139 in Gage, 651 in Saline, 22 in Jefferson, 32 in Fillmore and 27 in Thayer counties. These are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

There have been a total of 871 cases in Public Health Solutions’ district.

From Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, Public Health Solutions received 517 lab results. Of those 40 were positive and 477 were negative for a positivity rate of 7.74%

A cumulative total of 9,435 tests have been administered in the district for an overall positivity rate of 10.83%.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, the PHS risk dial and data dashboard have been updated as of Thursday,

Sept. 3 and can be viewed online at www.phsneb.org.

