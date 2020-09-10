Gage County sees higher donations in Big Give event despite pandemic

It seems like nothing can keep Gage County members from donating to their community. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy weather, nearly $100,000 was raised in 12 hours to benefit local organizations, and the Big Give Gage event is still ongoing. At the same time last year, during more typical circumstances, roughly $30,000 had been raised.
Individuals can donate through biggivegage.org, where they can also find out more information about the 57 nonprofits participating and what the money will go towards. Projects include caring for homeless animals, providing food for those in need and many other updates for the community.
Do to the pandemic, the organizations were not able congregate together during the 24-hour event. Instead, people can donate in-person at Vintage Venue, located at 620 Court Street in Beatrice, or Indian Creek Mall, located at 2205 N Sixth Street in Beatrice, in addition to being able to donate online.
This is the second Big Give event in the community, which last year resulted in $153,272.44 raised by 1,168 individuals for 42 organizations.
The event was organized through the Gage County Foundation and the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, who both pledged to continue the event for at least one more year.
Don Vetrovsky, president of the Gage County Foundation, said it’s wonderful to see all these organizations benefiting the community, and that this event can be a channel for people to help contribute. He said he’s personally hoping the event will raise at least $200,000 this year.
“That speaks volumes for residents of the county, to contribute and give back to the county that we live in,” Vetrovsky said.
This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information is released.
