Gage County senator discusses coming session

Nebraska state senator Myron Dorn is preparing for what he expects to be a challenging year at the legislature.

Dorn, who represents District 30, attended Wednesday’s Gage County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide an update of what may be to come at the state level.

“The legislature is thinking the same thing as here, how will we deal with COVID?” he said. “I think that will be at the forefront and how will we get through all that... This has been a stressful time for everybody, not just for the public, but also elected officials. Working through all of the issues that come about, I’ve had people talk to me about in a normal year it’s awful stressful to deal with everything. Now some of these offices, the hospitals and different places have all this extra on top of it. I think all of us would like to get back to a point where we have somewhat of a normal life cycle.”

Dorn expects fewer bills this year, and indicated hearings pose challenges while trying to social distance.

He did discuss some positive points, and described Nebraska’s economy as being more resilient than others thanks to its reliance on agriculture.