Gage County senator discusses coming session

Nebraska state senator Myron Dorn is preparing for what he expects to be a challenging year at the legislature.
Dorn, who represents District 30, attended Wednesday’s Gage County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide an update of what may be to come at the state level.
“The legislature is thinking the same thing as here, how will we deal with COVID?” he said. “I think that will be at the forefront and how will we get through all that... This has been a stressful time for everybody, not just for the public, but also elected officials. Working through all of the issues that come about, I’ve had people talk to me about in a normal year it’s awful stressful to deal with everything. Now some of these offices, the hospitals and different places have all this extra on top of it. I think all of us would like to get back to a point where we have somewhat of a normal life cycle.”
Dorn expects fewer bills this year, and indicated hearings pose challenges while trying to social distance.
He did discuss some positive points, and described Nebraska’s economy as being more resilient than others thanks to its reliance on agriculture.
“Through this COVID situation, a lot of states are hearing about having issues with funding and their budgets,” he said. “All I can tell right now is the numbers for the state of Nebraska, just because we have the diverse economy we do and don’t really have reliance on energy or vacation and travel, originally the national predictors predicted $380 million less in revenue for the state. The forecasting board put it at $198 million less in revenue. What they forecasted after the first four months of our fiscal year, we are $127 million above what they forecasted. Those are really positive signs for the state financially. We’ll see how that all plays out with budgets.”
He didn’t discuss specific plans, but Dorn did indicate he’s working on a bill that would benefit Gage County. Board members have previously pushed for the state to help Gage County pay the $28.1 million judgment in the Beatrice 6 case.
During the meeting, Dorn also commended health care workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Public Health Solutions, what they’ve done and gone through in the last 6-8 months has been unbelievable,” he said. “When you visit with them you at times hear fatigue but then also hear that they’re going onward and working through it. The extra work, the extra time and coordination of everything, it’s kind of unbelievable when you visit with them.”
