Gage County settles Beatrice 6 dispute with insurance carriers

Joel Bacon, an attorney with Keating O’Gara Nedved and Peter law firm in Lincoln, said EMC is paying $3.9 million, NIRMA is paying $1.98 million and $95,000 is being paid by four excess insurance companies.

“When we first appeared in this room about four years ago we said that the county had good faith arguments to make for coverage through NIRMA and EMC,” he said. “We intentionally used cautious language at the time because of the many legal obstacles of achieving any judgment or settlement for the county… The total settlement amount of just under $6 million is modest compared to the judgments entered against the county and its former employers, but in our professional opinion this outcome is the best that could be achieved under the circumstances. We hope it will be some relief on the burden of the taxpayers of Gage County.”

The judgment is being paid by property tax revenue and a 1/2-cent additional sales tax that went into effect with the start of the year.

The insurance settlements could mean the judgment will be paid two years sooner, for a total of around five years. The first payment to the Beatrice 6 was made last June.