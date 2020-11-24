Gage County sheriff discusses personal battle with COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I just wasn’t getting better and my wife finally called an ambulance for me,” Gustafson recalled. “I went out to the hospital and was in the COVID unit for a week. They had me on oxygen, I got a shot to my stomach every day and was on IV bags of different stuff. After a week there I came home and am on oxygen therapy for a while. We’ll see how it goes, it just absolutely zaps you. Little things you take for granted like brushing your teeth and going to the bathroom are now huge things.”

Gustafson said for him, the main symptoms were a persistent cough and lack of energy.

“I just have no strength whatsoever,” he said. “All I can do is go from the bed to the chair and back again. I’ve had the flu before and it was really different. To me, this is a lot worse than the flu. There are just so many unknowns and they were doing IVs on me approved by different places to see if it would work. This is stronger than the flu.”

Gustafson thinks he likely contracted the virus at the sheriff’s office, where six people have tested positive. He’s unaware of any inmates at the jail who have COVID-19.

Last week the Beatrice Board of Health enacted a mask mandate for the city, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places.