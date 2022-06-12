Gage County suffers serious storm damage

A storm struck towns and rural areas in Gage County on Saturday afternoon, carrying high winds and baseball-sized hail.

Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand said damage ranged across Gage County, from massive hail in northwest Beatrice to “disaster tornadic winds” near Wymore.

“The greatest impact that we saw was in southern Gage County,” Wiegand said. “So the City of Wymore has suffered a lot of damages just due to those torandic winds, hail and rain flow that they got. There’s also further damage in Gage County from the south of Big Indian Lake, which we do have confirmation from the National Weather Service… that it was an EF 1 that spanned about 150 years and then went about three miles, just from what they could tell.”

The National Weather Service urged residents in Gage County and elsewhere in Southeast Nebraska to take cover shortly after 5 p.m. as threats of a tornado, hail and heavy rain entered the area.

At 5:25 p.m., law enforcement confirmed a tornado was located near Wymore — 12 miles southeast of Beatrice — moving southeast at 20 mph, though there was no confirmed touch down according to Wiegand.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Gage County, including Beatrice, and parts of Lancaster, Saline and Jefferson counties.

Saturday's storm came in the midst of Wymore Days, a town-wide summer celebration. Wymore City Treasurer Melissa Wach said officials heard about the chance of severe weather earlier in the day and began packing up. She said sirens started blaring about an hour before the storm came in full effect.

"It was an unfortunate ending to the event," Wach said. "It was going really well, and we had a great turnout. It was a bad end to the weekend"

Most residents of the City remain without power, Wach said. Crews from Wymore and surrounding communities have worked to help restore electricity.

"Unfortunately, we can't anticipate a time-line," she said. "We can't determine when we'll have everyone up and running."

Wach said the City opened its community center to the public, and she said volunteers have stepped up to help clean debris.

"This impacted everyone," she said. "...Our community members have been fabulous. They've been helping people clean up and get people what they need."

Wymore will declare a disaster proclamation early this week, Wiegand said.

“That opens the door to FEMA reimbursement,” she said.

Wiegand said Gage County and the Beatrice may follow suit. She said the storm caused significant damage in rural parts of the county, especially in hailed-on fields.

“There will have to be some re-planting,” she said.

No lives were lost in the storm according to Wiegand. She urged Gage County residents to closely track the weather as the summer brings more storms to the area.

"I would recommend that people get their news on storms from more than one place," she said. "Get alerts on your phone... Pay attention to the weather. These things can happen so fast."

