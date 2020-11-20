Gage County surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19

Southeast Nebraska reached two bleak milestones this week in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
According to Public Health Solutions, this week Gage County surpassed the 1,000 total case mark, while there are now more than 3,000 total cases in the organization’s five-county district.
There have now been 1,076 cases in Gage, 270 in Jefferson, 1,299 in Saline, 272 in Fillmore and 195 in Thayer counties, for a total of 3,112.
In just the last week there were 197 new cases in Gage, 78 in Jefferson, 138 in Saline, 63 in Fillmore and 73 in Thayer counties, amounting to 549 new confirmed cases in the district.
There have been 14 reported deaths linked to COVID-19, with eight death certificates pending. Weekly hospitalizations stand at 63.
Earlier this week the Beatrice Board of Health enacted a mask mandate for the city, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places.
The mandate, which will be in effect until Dec. 15, states that individuals must wear a mask while in any indoor public facility, unless actively eating or drinking.
It also limits bars and restaurants to eight people per table, with no exemption for playing games, and no bar seating whatsoever. The board also specified that the mandate is required when individuals are utilizing indoor fitness centers.
The health board includes Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth, Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang, City Council President Richard Clabaugh and Landmark Snacks general manager Bob Reed.
Violating the mandate could result in a misdemeanor citation.
