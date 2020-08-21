Gage County surpasses 100 cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gage County has surpassed 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according the latest statistics from Public Health Solutions.

The organization reported Friday that in the last week there have been 16 new cases in Gage County and 15 in Saline County. There have not been confirmed cases in the last week in Jefferson, Fillmore or Thayer counties.

The announcement brings the total COVID-19 cases to 111 in Gage, 609 in Saline, 19 in Jefferson, 28 in Fillmore and 27 in Thayer counties, for a total of 794 cases in the Public Health Solutions’ district.

These are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

From Aug 12-19, Public Health Solutions reported there were 502 lab results received. Of those, 31 were positive and 471 were negative, for a one-week positivity rate of 6.18%.

A cumulative total of 8,434 tests have been administered in the district with an overall positivity rate of 9.4%.

A Press release from Public Health Solutions identified a cluster outbreak in Gage County associated with the Beatrice Public School System. Public Health Solutions is also working on contact investigations for two positive cases within Crete Public Schools.